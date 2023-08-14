Skip to Content
One dead in DUI-related two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Sunday

today at 12:09 pm
Published 12:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A traffic accident between two vehicles southbound on Highway 101 on Sunday resulted in multiple injuries including the death of one person.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), this crash is DUI related.

Around 3:12 a.m. on Sunday, CHP dispatch received the call for a traffic crash north of Olive Mill Road on the southbound side of Highway 101 which resulted in a single lane closure until around 9 a.m. the same morning detail CHP.

CHP details that the 77-year-old occupant of the 2002 Mercury Mountaineer involved sustained fatal injuries and the 67-year-old occupant sustained moderate injuries including head and internal trauma. The 67-year-old was transported for their injuries to Cottage Hospital.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin. CHP details only that both occupants of the Mountaineer are residents of Santa Paula in their Collision Report.

The three occupants of the 2019 Toyota Camry involved reported minor injuries and required no medical transport report CHP.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CHP Santa Barbara Area at 805-967-1234.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

