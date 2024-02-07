Skip to Content
William James Trautwein Jr. charged with 15 counts of sexual crimes against three minors on Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Wednesday that William James Trautwein Jr. has been arraigned on 15 counts of various sex crimes involving at least three survivors.

The 21-year-old Santa Barbara man was arraigned on the following charges on Feb. 5 of this year: Forcible Sodomy of a Minor, Forcible Rape, three counts of Oral Copulation of a Minor, Rape of an Unconscious Person, three counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, four counts of Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Trautwein Jr. entered a plea of not guilty to each charge during his arraignment and he is currently in custody with no bail set at this time detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

These charges come after an extended investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Plett at 805-681-4150. You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or submitting here.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, after Trautwein Jr.'s arrest on Feb. 1, 2024, additional survivors have come forward and additional charges have been filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

