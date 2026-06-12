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The Lucky Penny joins your Morning News to Talk About its New Location in Los Olivos

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Published 11:24 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's always a good day and time for pizza and for those living in the Santa Ynez Valley, the perfect place for brunch or an evening dinner has just opened.

the Lucky Penny, known for their wood-fired pizza, has opened a new location in Los Olivos, located on San Marcos Avenue.

Lucky Penny offers a variety of private labeled wine, breakfast pizza and locally sourced salads and for an exciting touch -Lucky Penny has an ice cream counter that serves six rotating flavors from McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, the only McConnell's scoop shop in the Santa Ynez Valley.

General Manager Morgan Gray and Chef Sixto join your Morning News to talk about some of their dishes and the opening of the new location.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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