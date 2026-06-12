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Ventura County

Oxnard man arrested for attempted murder in connection with stabbing that hospitalized teen

KEYT
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today at 11:22 am
Published 11:35 am

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A 19-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a June 9 stabbing on Bonita Avenue that hospitalized local teen.

The 17-year-old stabbing victim underwent emergency surgery after being transported from the scene and he is currently listed in stable condition shared the Oxnard Police Department in a press release Friday.

On June 9, around 10:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Bonita Street for a reported assault stated the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old with several stab wounds and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he underwent successful emergency surgery noted the local police agency.

According to Oxnard Police, investigators gathered enough evidence to identify the suspected attacker as a 19-year-old Oxnard man.

On June 10, the 19-year-old was located in the 2100 block of East Pleasant Valley Road and was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail on attempted murder charges detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The exact motive of the assault remains unknown shared the Oxnard Police Department, but the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Rodriguez at 805-385-7686 or through email at jose.rodriguez@oxnardpd.org.

You can also share your information while remaining anonymous by contacting the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the organization's website here.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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