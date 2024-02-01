Santa Barbara man arrested Tuesday for sex crimes involving children

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a Santa Barbara man for felony violations that include sexual assault, assault with great bodily injury, unlawful sex with a minor, and possession of child pornography on Thursday.

On Feb. 1, around 7 a.m., detectives arrested the man without incident at his residence in the 4200 block of Calle Real and he was booked at the Main Jail on the above charges state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is encouraging any other sexual assault survivors to reach out to Detective Plett at 805-681-4150.

You can also submit information anonymously to the Sheriff's Office here or by calling 805-681-4171.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the arrest follows an investigation that began in November of 2022 and, based on their investigation, believe there are more survivors that have yet to be identified.

The man primarily used social media to communicate with young women he targeted detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

There are additional resources for survivors of sexual assault and abuse including the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's offices' Victim-Witness Program which can be contacted directly at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also has a community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, they direct survivors to contact.

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault offers a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy as well as counseling. They can be reached at 805-564-3696.