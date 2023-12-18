Activist arraigned on sixteen criminal counts at Victorville Superior Court Monday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – Edin Alex Enamorado pled not guilty to all charges presented during his arraignment hearing in Victorville District of the San Bernardino County Superior Court on Monday.

Enamorado is one of eight activists arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14 for violent incidences connected to the group's protest activities in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

No bail was set during the hearing during which the court cited the "concerns for the safety of the public" for its decision and all eight remain in custody detail court documents of the proceedings.

During a press conference from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department about the arrests, Enamorado was cited as the organizer of the group and allegations of violent interactions were mentioned.

On Monday, Enamorado was arraigned on the following 16 criminal counts:

PC 182(A)(1)-F: Conspiracy to Commit a Crime PC 422(A)-F: Criminal Threats which will Result in Death or Great Bodily Injury PC 236-F: False Imprisonment PC 207(A)-F: Kidnapping PC 245(a)(4)-F: Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury PC 422(A)-F: Criminal Threats which will Result in Death or Great Bodily Injury PC 22810(G)(1)-F: Unlawful Use Of Tear Gas PC 245(a)(4)-F: Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury PC 22810(G)(1)-F: Unlawful Use Of Tear Gas PC 594(B)(1)-F: Vandalism ($400 or More) PC 236-F: False Imprisonment PC 22810(G)(1)-F: Unlawful Use Of Tear Gas PC 245(a)(4)-F: Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury PC 236-F: False Imprisonment PC 22810(A)-M: Possession Of Tear Gas By a Convicted Felon PC 29800(A)(1)-F: Felon/Addict/Etc. Possess a Firearm

Enamorado has been scheduled to appear in court next for a pre-preliminary hearing on Dec. 26 at 8:30 a.m. at Victorville Superior Court.