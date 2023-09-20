The City of Goleta is Santa Barbara County’s first certified Blue City

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta was officially certified as a 'Blue City' by non-profit Project O during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Goleta is the first 'Blue City' in Santa Barbara County.

The data-driven community assessment from Project O used a variety of criteria to award a score of 370 out of a possible 500 points, placing Goleta in its Ocean Hero Tier.

Some of those accomplishments and initiatives from Goleta include

Launching the Plastic Free Goleta initiative to substantially reduce single-use plastics in the community, one of the most comprehensive plastic pollution reduction policies in the state

Instituting policies to assist residents in accessing renewable energy and battery storage systems for their homes that don't rely on financial qualifications through the PoweredUp Network

Developing a Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan to protect designated Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Areas in Ellwood Mesa

Implementing a Creek and Watershed Management plan outlining best practices for protecting habitats, accomodating wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff, and furnish open spaces for passive recreational areas

“I am so proud of our City for receiving this recognition. Protecting the environment and creating a sustainable community are priorities of the Council, and we look forward to continuing our legacy of stewardship and care for our oceans and creeks,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

Cities that join the Blue City Network collaborate in the collective pursuit of protecting the world around them and track their progress toward overall sustainability objectives.

Assessments focus on four solution area: Waste Minimization' Climate Protection and Community Resilience; Water Quality and Efficiency; and Healthy Ecosystems.

Participating municipalities also gain access to proven resources and blueprints from top environmental non-profits, cities, and governmental agencies.

Goleta joins other California cities such as Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, and Santa Cruz in the Blue City Network.