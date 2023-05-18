Goleta approaches plastic prohibition deadline of June 1

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta is just two weeks away from its Jun. 1 compliance deadline for the new Plastic Free Goleta comprehensive plastic pollution reduction regulations.

The city ordinance became effective in August of 2022, but time was given for businesses and residents to prepare for the new requirements.

Those requirements include the use reusable foodware for businesses with dining on premises and prohibitions on the following:

Disposable single-use plastic cutlery and straws

Polystyrene foodware

Polystyrene packing materials and coolers

Polystyrene egg cartons, meat trays, and produce trays

Release of latex and mylar balloons

Sale and distribution of mylar balloons

Distribution of single-use plastic beverage bottles at City facilities

Still a little confused? The City of Goleta's Sustainability Program released a Plastic Free Goleta guide earlier this year in English and Spanish on the city's website here.

These regulations are part of the city's efforts to reduce waste by prohibiting the distribution and use of common single-use plastic items.

To inquire about extension eligibility, email sustainability@cityofgoleta.org using the subject line "Plastic Compliance".