Santa Barbara - South County
May 18, 2023 10:37 pm
Goleta approaches plastic prohibition deadline of June 1

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta is just two weeks away from its Jun. 1 compliance deadline for the new Plastic Free Goleta comprehensive plastic pollution reduction regulations.

The city ordinance became effective in August of 2022, but time was given for businesses and residents to prepare for the new requirements.

Those requirements include the use reusable foodware for businesses with dining on premises and prohibitions on the following:

  • Disposable single-use plastic cutlery and straws
  • Polystyrene foodware
  • Polystyrene packing materials and coolers
  • Polystyrene egg cartons, meat trays, and produce trays
  • Release of latex and mylar balloons
  • Sale and distribution of mylar balloons
  • Distribution of single-use plastic beverage bottles at City facilities

Still a little confused? The City of Goleta's Sustainability Program released a Plastic Free Goleta guide earlier this year in English and Spanish on the city's website here.

These regulations are part of the city's efforts to reduce waste by prohibiting the distribution and use of common single-use plastic items.

To inquire about extension eligibility, email sustainability@cityofgoleta.org using the subject line "Plastic Compliance".

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

