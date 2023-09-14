Quickly announced Foo Fighters show draws all night crowd to get tickets

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In another chapter within the legendary history of the Santa Barbara Bowl as a rare concert venue, the rapid-fire announcement-to-ticket sales blast this week for the Foo Fighters brought out hundreds of people this morning.

Many were ready to line up last night, 12 hours before the tickets were released at 10 a.m.

The Foo Fighters are widely viewed as the premier rock 'n roll band in the world. They book and sell out the biggest arenas and stadiums, and are also headlining multi-band festivals.

To play the 5,000 seat-Santa Barbara Bowl is a stunning shift, but it gets to the performers roots in small towns and small clubs. Also, band member and guitarist Chris Shiflett is a graduate of Santa Barbara High which is walking distance from the bowl entrance.

How tough were the tickets to get? One of those hovering around the box office was Michael Shiflett, Chris' brother who was worried if he would get a seat or if his brother could help.

A small block of presale tickets were sold earlier this week but they were gone in moments.

The rest of the house was sold out by just after noon today.

Prices were $85 to $155. Resale on line were in a range of $600 to $1,400. Some were popping up at even higher prices.

The Bowl has a history of getting big acts, including this year with James Taylor, Diana Ross, and last night the second of two sold out shows with the Lumineers. In November, Kenny Loggins ends his career of live performances with his final appearance, and that will be on the Bowl stage.

The ticket buyers who came out last night after dark were held off to the side until the Lumineers concerts cleared out. The line-up at the box office grew all night with "car door slamming" people arriving at all hours. When the box office opened at 10 a.m., the line was up the ramp at the Bowl and doubled back to Milpas Street before wrapping around to Anapamu Street.

It was very much like the classic ticket sales scene from years gone by when online sales were not as prominent.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today)

For more from John, follow him on Twitter below: