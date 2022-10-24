New Montecito debris basin opens where the 2018 mudflow catastrophe hit

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito community is safer today with the completion of the Randall Road debris basin, on a site where tragedy struck on Jan. 9, 2018.

The debris flow with massive boulders plowed through homes, vegetation, cars and took 23 lives. The damage zone extended onto and past Highway 101 and went into the Pacific Ocean.

In an area with fractured and missing homes, resident Curtis Skeen reached out to government leaders to consider a debris basin above Highway 192 at Randall Rd.

Property values were among the highest in the country but a collaborative effort was formed to buy the land and design the basin.

Residents who agreed to the sale said they did it for the best interests of the community.

The basin has debris racks to catch the largest boulders and allow water and sediment to go through.

The nearby San Ysidro creek is adjacent to the debris basin but it was not dug out or modified. That would have required more time, permits and environmental analysis, in part because of species in the area, including the migration zone for the Steelhead trout.

The project was funded in part by the county with support from state and federal financing for these types of preventative and recovery projects.

Many meetings were held with area Santa Barbara County officials, the State Office of Emergency Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along with regional committees and residents in the flood zone.

The basin is an $18-million project made of a $13-million grant came from (FEMA) and $5 million came from county funds.

That included the purchase of six properties where the basin was constructed for an estimated $13-million.

Monday morning, several agencies and residents were on hand for the ribbon cutting at the basin.

They included Congressman Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Das Williams and Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin, and state officials.

