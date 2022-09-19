Isla Vista swells by thousands with 2022 school year  population arriving

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Isla Vista population is growing this week by thousands with the arrival of students for the new school year.

That will mean a bustling scene for housing, restaurants and retail businesses.

The influx of residents is expected to grow by over 10,000 and could be twice that much depending on the number of students who are living and studying in this normally very crowded community next to UC Santa Barbara.

Housing has been a critical issue in Isla Vista in the past year. Some students were living in hotel rooms due to the shortage of rooms around the university.

For students looking for resources, there are many areas of assistance. They include the Isla Vista Community Services District, UCSB staff, the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office, and the Associated Students.

The businesses in Isla Vista will also be seeing a boost. Many have had a sluggish time during the COVID crisis with few students in and around the area.

This is a week for students to fill their dorms, and in many cases, pick up a new bike.

UCSB requires students to have a California State Bicycle License. That is obtained at the campus police office. Registration is valid for three years. Unlicensed bikes are subject to impound.

The new student convocation is September 19, on the main campus lawn.

The first day of instruction is September 22.

