Project Joint Guardian tackles dangerous mission near Ukraine’s war zone with Russia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The News Channel 3-12 team got a first-hand look at the extensive demolition work being done in Kharkiv, Ukraine by members of Project Joint Guardian.

The images were shared by the group's CEO, Isaac Siegel.

"The renewed offensive has pushed the team back to the west to avoid the heaviest shelling," said Siegel.

The members are currently working in Kharkiv. Aside from the ongoing war, conditions are extremely dangerous.

Search and rescue and recovery missions are the main focus in areas heavily damaged by Russian forces: bombarded high rises, schools, homes, and other partially collapsed buildings.

This group of international firefighters -- including dozens from in and around Santa Barbara County -- is helping train their counterparts in Ukraine.

Members will spend the next week or so navigating through massive slabs of damaged concrete and razor-sharp support columns, hanging precariously above mountains of rubble.

Project Joint Guardian members will be in eastern Ukraine for another week or so before heading home.

Click here to donate to Project Joint Guardian.