Pro soccer is coming to Santa Barbara as USL League One awards expansion franchise

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There will be a new team to root for in town as the Santa Barbara Sky FC is the latest expansion club in the USL League One.

The announcement was made by the United Soccer League at Santa Barbara's Moxi where SKY FC unveiled its colors and crest.

The team will begin play in 2024 and there will also be a Santa Barbara Sky women's professional team with more details about that club coming in the next several months.

Santa Barbara Sky FC will play their home games at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN +.

Former Liverpool FC CEO Peter Moore is the club's founding investor.

For more information about Santa Barbara Sky FC please visit www.santabarbaraskyfc.com