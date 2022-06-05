Santa Barbara Airport successfully starts second of two newly added flights Sunday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) successfully started the second of two newly added flights on Sunday morning.

Southwest Airlines sent off its first flight to the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) from SBA at 10:05 a.m. for the 70 minute-long trip.

Santa Barbara Airport Information and Marketing official Angi Daus said the demand has been increasing for these new flights.

The first of the two new flights was a United Airlines red-eye to the O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago, which took off from SBA for the first time on Friday at 11:45 p.m.

