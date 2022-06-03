New flights at the Santa Barbara Airport show travel demand is returning strong after COVID

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Airport is adding two new flights this weekend.

United begins non-stop service to Chicago tonight and Southwest Airlines will start flights to Sacramento Sunday morning.

Santa Barbara Airport Information and Marketing official Angi Daus says demand has been increasing for flights to these destinations.

The trip to Chicago was on the schedule last year and flights were scheduled from June to September. That is the plan so far this year, but there are indicators the service could continue beyond that timeline in 2022.

The Chicago flight is a redeye. It will leave at 11:45 p.m. and arrive at 5 a.m. Chicago time.

The flight is available every day except Saturday.

The Sacramento will be a daily flight leaving at 10:00 a.m. for the trip that will last about one hour.

All of the passengers on the inaugural flights will receive some type of Santa Barbara gift or a treat, which, for the overnight flight will be cookies and milk.

