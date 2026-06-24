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Local Forecast

Tracking peak heating Wednesday, cooler weekend ahead

KEYT
By
today at 4:14 am
Published 5:07 am

Happy Wednesday! We start the morning with cloudy skies and fog. A rapid clearing trend is projected and today will be the hottest of the workweek. Highs reach70s and 80s at the beaches and 90s and triple digits inland. Stay hydrated and keep your sunscreen handy! Elevated fire risk appears inland as temperatures are sweltering and humidity will drop.

We hold with more clouds Thursday morning for most beach areas. Maximum temperatures ease up a few degrees as high pressure begins to break down. Expect a cooling trend of a degree or two at the beaches and a more notable cooling trend inland.

Temperatures ease further into the weekend as a small system develops. Many areas fall back to 60s and low 70s and the interior will have some needed heat relief. We hold mild through the end of the month.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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