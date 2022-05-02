Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim of weekend Isla Vista cliff fall

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the victim who fell off of a cliff in Isla Vista and died on Friday night.

Chasen Alibrando, 25 of Santa Monica, fell from a cliff on the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The death appears to be accidental, but final determination is pending a toxicology report, Zick said.