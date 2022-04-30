Santa Barbara County Fire report death of young man who fell of Isla Vista cliff Friday night

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said that a man, estimated to be 18-years-old, fell off of a cliff in Isla Vista and died on Friday night.

Fall From Cliff Isla Vista. Last night at approximately 1137PM on the 6600 block of Del Playa. Approximate 18 YO male fall from cliff. SBC crews attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful. Body was taken up to waiting ambulance. Investigation continues by Law Enforcement. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 1, 2022

County Fire said it happened around 11:37 p.m. on the 6600 block of Del Playa, and crews attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

This death is under investigation, and the identity has not yet been released.