Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County Fire report death of young man who fell of Isla Vista cliff Friday night

Mike Eliason // SBC Fire

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said that a man, estimated to be 18-years-old, fell off of a cliff in Isla Vista and died on Friday night.

County Fire said it happened around 11:37 p.m. on the 6600 block of Del Playa, and crews attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

This death is under investigation, and the identity has not yet been released.

