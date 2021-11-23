SB Sheriff’s: All COVID cases cleared from Santa Barbara Main Jail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports zero cases at the main jail on Tuesday afternoon.

County Sheriff's say all the active COVID-19 cases from the October 31 outbreak have been cleared.

County Sheriff's say there were eight cases total from the outbreak.

This comes after the Sheriff's Office reports one case left from the outbreak on Friday.

On October 31, two inmates in the West Module tested positive for COVID-19.

County Sheriff's found that six other inmates contracted COVID-19.

They were closely monitored by the medical staff and are isolated from other inmates for 14 days.

All other inmates in the West Module were tested for COVID-19 on November 2. Additional testings were performed on November 7 and 10.