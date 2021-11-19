1 active coronavirus case remains in Santa Barbara County Main Jail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail is winding down.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced the outbreak at the jail earlier this month.

At the time, there were seven active cases at the jail.

According to the sheriff's office, an additional case was discovered, bringing the total number of cases as part of this current outbreak to eight.

Seven of those inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered, the sheriff's office said.

One coronavirus case at the jail remains active.

There have been several coronavirus outbreaks at the Main Jail since the pandemic began.

A most recent previous outbreak that was first reported in August included 90 infected inmates. That outbreak was cleared in October.