Alisal Fire inches closer to iconic Reagan Ranch
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Alisal Fire is now within a half mile of the iconic Reagan Ranch in the mountains high above Refugio.
Rancho del Cielo sits at the top of the Santa Ynez mountain range. Pictures of the massive plume sent in to the NewsChannel 3-12 newsroom throughout the day are certainly dramatic and ominous from that vantage point.
"We've had fires that have threatened the ranch before, mostly Sherpa in 2016, but this is by far the biggest threat we've faced and biggest threat since the 1955 Refugio Fire," said Andrew Coffin, Vice President of Young America's Foundation and Director of the Reagan Ranch.
There are a lot of resources keeping what's also known as the "Western White House" during President Ronald Reagan's years, safe.
There are two lakes on the property and staff regularly tests and preps for fire and other emergencies within the 688 acre ranch property.
The Young America's Foundation posted the following statement on its website:
Young America’s Foundation has confirmed that the Alisal Fire is currently at 0% containment, with 6,000+ acres burned. The fire is currently burning in Refugio Canyon below Rancho del Cielo. Local news reports an estimated 600 fire fighters have been deployed to fight this blaze.
YAF leadership is working with Congressional allies and other leaders who are their offering support in acquiring resources to help fight this fire.
There are currently several fire engines on the Reagan Ranch property and fire retardant is being sprayed around the structures. YAF is working with local emergency crews to provide access to two lakes at Rancho del Cielo which contain more than one million gallons of water.
