Alisal Fire inches closer to iconic Reagan Ranch

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Alisal Fire is now within a half mile of the iconic Reagan Ranch in the mountains high above Refugio.

Rancho del Cielo sits at the top of the Santa Ynez mountain range. Pictures of the massive plume sent in to the NewsChannel 3-12 newsroom throughout the day are certainly dramatic and ominous from that vantage point.

"We've had fires that have threatened the ranch before, mostly Sherpa in 2016, but this is by far the biggest threat we've faced and biggest threat since the 1955 Refugio Fire," said Andrew Coffin, Vice President of Young America's Foundation and Director of the Reagan Ranch.

Andrew Coffin (lft) on Reagan Ranch property as the Alisal Fire rages behind

There are a lot of resources keeping what's also known as the "Western White House" during President Ronald Reagan's years, safe.

There are two lakes on the property and staff regularly tests and preps for fire and other emergencies within the 688 acre ranch property.

Water-dropping helicopter (Andrew Coffin)

The Young America's Foundation posted the following statement on its website: