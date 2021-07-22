Cox campaign stops in Goleta to talk about homelessness

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox is stopping in Goleta at Girsh Park to talk about homeless issues today at noon.

His campaign says in a news release: Cox will bring campaign to end homelessness to Santa Barbara.

Cox is challenging Governor Gavin Newsom who is facing a recall election in September.

He is campaigning with an 8-foot trash ball.

Cox is making several stops with this message throughout California.

For more information go to: John Cox for Governor or Gavin Newsom for Governor

