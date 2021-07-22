Cox campaign stops in Goleta to talk about homelessness
GOLETA, Calif. - Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox is stopping in Goleta at Girsh Park to talk about homeless issues today at noon.
His campaign says in a news release: Cox will bring campaign to end homelessness to Santa Barbara.
Cox is challenging Governor Gavin Newsom who is facing a recall election in September.
He is campaigning with an 8-foot trash ball.
Cox is making several stops with this message throughout California.
