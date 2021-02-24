Santa Barbara teen charged with attempted murder is out on bail

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara teenager who police say stabbed a classmate multiple times is out on bail.

NewsChannel 3-12 has learned that Cora Vides was released from the Santa Barbara County Jail on February 17, three days after the brutal attack.

Bail for the 18-year-old was set at $1 million.

Terms of her release as stated in the Order Setting Bail Modification include mental health counseling and having no contact with the victim.

Both the victim and defendant are students at Laguna Blanca, the private high school in Hope Ranch.

Vides is charged with attempted murder for the attack that police say happened early Valentine's Day morning at a home on Roberto Avenue on the Mesa.

"There is significant more investigation being conducted and continues to be," said Kevin Weichbrod, Deputy District Attorney.

Weichbrod told NewsChannel that Avery remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Vides' preliminary hearing setting, which will happen via Zoom, is set for March 8 in Department 12.