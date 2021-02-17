Laguna Blanca student facing attempted murder charges after stabbing another student

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A student at Laguna Blanca School was hospitalized after she was stabbed by another student Saturday night. Now her attacker is facing attempted murder charges.

It happened off school campus on the 600 block of Roberto Drive in Santa Barbara. The teenage girl was stabbed and taken to the hospital with significant injuries. She is currently in serious condition, according to Laguna Blanca School.

Her suspected attacker is an 18-year-old girl. She was arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond, police said.

Charges filed against the teen accuse the girl of attempting to murder the other student and described the attack as "willful, deliberate and premeditated."

She was scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday.

A representative for Laguna Blanca said the school is keeping both families in their "hearts and thoughts" now and in the coming days.

"As a small and tight-knit school, we are prepared to have our students return safely to campus and provide the support and care needed for our community to process this difficult information. A gathering for students in Grades 9-12 and faculty was held on campus Tuesday to address the incident and to implement a multi-layered system of support for students to safely process their emotions." Laguna Blanca School statement

Ongoing counseling services will be also available for students and faculty, the school said.

The attack is under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department. Police spokesman Anthony Wagner said the attack was an "isolated incident."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact SBPD at 805-882-8900.