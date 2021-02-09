Drive-by protesters want Santa Barbara Unified to return to in-person learning

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of parents drove by the Santa Barbara Unified School District office and honked their horns Tuesday afternoon, in support of reopening the school for in-person learning.

The drive-by protesters had to deal with construction on both Santa Barbara and De La Guerra Streets, but some inside the building said they could hear the ruckus.

Protesters may be happy to learn Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso sent a letter to the state saying the district's K-6 schools are ready to open with safety measures in place.

She talked about the letter during the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

State leaders are supposed to respond within a week.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado and board president Kate Ford sent a letter to public health leaders asking vaccination clinics to make vaccinating teachers a top priority.

Maldonado has called it an equity issue.

Teachers representatives nationwide have fought for vaccinations before they return to classrooms.

Locally, middle schools, junior highs and high schools must be in California's Red Tier to reopen with safety measures and hybrid cohorts.

Santa Barbara County is still in the more restrictive Purple Tier.

If case numbers fall, teens are more likely to go back to in-person learning.

The Santa Barbara Unified School Board meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

People can watch or join the meeting by visiting the school board's website.

The Superintendent plans to give an update on reopening at the beginning of Tuesday night's meeting.

We will have more on this education issue tonight on the evening news.