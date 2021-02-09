Momentum growing to see all schools reopen in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There is growing momentum to reopen schools in Santa Barbara County for in-person instruction. Elementary students in ten of the County's 20 school districts have been back in class -- some, for months.

Countless parents and those behind the scenes at both the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department have said that the issue of "glaring inequities" is fueling the push to reopen.

"Is it good for the kids? If the answer is "yes" then we should be figuring out ways to do it!" said Bill Ekeler.

The Santa Barbara resident and father of three sons pointed to educational, social and, emotional inequities between those students who are back on campus and those who are not. Ekeler stated with vehemence that enough is enough. He's gone through the County ranks to ask why in-person learning is happening for some students but not all.

"It makes no sense to me personally that why if it's good for 30 other schools within this County to operate, that SBUSD can't be the same."

"I fully support schools being returned," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director.

Do-Reynoso, who is also the mother of teenager, said she wants to see other school districts back open.

"We are exploring creative ways of how we can support our schools to reopen."

Last Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reviewed and approved SBUSD's plan to reopen. Details are expected to be revealed during Tuesday's meeting with Santa Barbara County Supervisors.

Educational inequities center on local, private and public schools that were allowed to reopen within smaller, more affluent school districts. That includes Montecito Union, Hope, and Cold Spring. All have students back for in-person learning, some as early as late Summer of 2020.

"I drive by schools, private schools every day, that are open," said SBUSD Superintendent Hilda Maldonado. "They are in the exact same community that my schools are in and the exact same adjusted case rate exists for them as it does for us. I think that's unfair."

Maldonado said she and the SBUSD staff are prepared to pivot as a system to reopen schools, safely and with stringent protocols in place.

For many, the hope is, reopening the rest of the County schools can happen without meeting the State's requirement of 25 cases per 100,000 residents -- just as the other districts have done.

Maldonado stressed that SBUSD is a partner with SB Co Public Health and is waiting for its approval.

"Once those things happen we'll inform our labor partners," said Maldonado. "We have agreements with our Teacher's Union to give them a 10 working day notice prior to reopening so they can get classrooms and materials prepared. And then, for our classified staff, we will give them a five day working notice also so they can be prepared."

Maldonado said SBUSD sent the State a letter of request to reopen back in December. Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said he would look into the request but two months later, SBUSD has not received a response.

If re-opening schools in Santa Barbara County is approved, it will be likely be without COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, teachers and staff.

"Just like during the pandemic, we have people with serious health concerns that rightfully have concerns and, we have accommodations," said Maldonado. "We have plans for how to support them, whether its health compromised situations or family members with health compromised."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.