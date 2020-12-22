Sansum CEO sends open letter to patients with dire COVID-19 message

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A lengthy, nine page letter went out Tuesday from Sanum Clinic updating its patient community on all things having to do with COVID-19. It was written by Kurt Ransahoff, Sansum’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer.

Kurt Ransohoff, MD, FACP (Credit: Sansum Clinic)

The following touches on just some of the information shared.

“Dear Patients, I suspect you all know how dire the situation is with COVID-19 right now. It is spreading widely in the community and hospitals (including the ones in our community) are being pushed to the limits of what we all previously assumed was the maximum amount of difficulty we would ever see from a viral illness. As of now, we have not been as overrun as hospitals in LA County, but the rise of cases is concerning both among patients not hospitalized and particularly those hospitalized.”

Ransahoff included details about the “ray of hope” linked to the two new mRNA vaccines and revealed that the Moderna vaccine is expected shortly; healthcare workers will be among the first to receive the shots “in the next week.” He also touched on the allergic reactions noted in some people who have received the Pfizer vaccine and the logistical challenge that will have on mass vaccinations when the time comes.

California Public Health will determine the timing for the roll-out of the vaccines and the tier of patients eligible. Ransahoff wanted to assure Sansum patients that they would be kept in the loop.

A lengthy Q&A about the vaccines followed his letter. Ransahoff wrapped up by urging people stay the course with masks and physical distancing, stating that those steps are more critical than ever because of the large amount of illness out in the community.

"Try to enjoy the Holidays, though they will be different than before. We’ll be here to help as we join our hospital partners to help vaccinate the community. And yes, we will be smiling (and vaccinating) under our masks."