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San Luis Obispo County

Duo arrested Thursday for December armed robbery in Pismo Beach that injured a teen

St. Jude's Pedestrian Tunnel between Bello and Price Streets in Pismo Beach
KEYT News
St. Jude's Pedestrian Tunnel between Bello and Price Streets in Pismo Beach
By
March 19, 2026 4:51 pm
Published 5:07 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Santa Maria were arrested Thursday in connection with a December shooting at a Pismo Beach pedestrian tunnel that left a 14-year-old injured.

On Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, around 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at the pedestrian tunnel that connects Bello Street to Price Street stated a press release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.

According to Pismo Police, three men approached a 14-year-old boy about his necklace before a fight broke out and the necklace was ripped from the teens neck.

During the altercation, the 14-year-old was shot in the finger shared the Pismo Beach Police Department.

After further investigation and assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department, detectives were able to identify the three suspects as two 20-year-olds and a 22-year-old all from Santa Maria explained the Pismo Beach Police Department.

The sue of license plater readers and city surveillance cameras were also used during the investigation noted the Pismo Beach Police Department.

On March 19, detectives and members of the San Luis Obispo Regional and Santa Maria Police SWAT teams executed simultaneous arrest warrants and three residential search warrants stated the Pismo Beach Police Departemnt.

According to Pismo Police, the two 20-year-old suspects were taken into custody and transported to San Luis Obispo County where they are both being held without bail for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy.

The other suspect, a 22-year-old Santa Maria man, was already in custody on unrelated charges shared the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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