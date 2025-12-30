Teen injured during shooting incident near the pedestrian tunnel between Bello and Price Streets

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – A 14-year-old with an injured finger was located by officers investigating a reported shooting near the pedestrian tunnel connecting the 800 block of Bello Street and Price Street Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release Tuesday from the Pismo Beach Police Department, the teen with a minor injury to his finger was uncooperative with investigating officers and surveillance footage collected from the nearby area shows the 14-year-old with another person who remains at-large at this time.

No description of the at-large person was provided by Pismo Beach Police who responded to the reported shooting around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

This is currently considered an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the broader public added the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Nevertheless, the investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Weimer at 805-773-2208.