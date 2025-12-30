Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Teen injured during shooting incident near the pedestrian tunnel between Bello and Price Streets

St. Jude's Pedestrian Tunnel between Bello and Price Streets in Pismo Beach
KEYT News
St. Jude's Pedestrian Tunnel between Bello and Price Streets in Pismo Beach
By
December 30, 2025 12:42 pm
Published 1:07 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – A 14-year-old with an injured finger was located by officers investigating a reported shooting near the pedestrian tunnel connecting the 800 block of Bello Street and Price Street Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release Tuesday from the Pismo Beach Police Department, the teen with a minor injury to his finger was uncooperative with investigating officers and surveillance footage collected from the nearby area shows the 14-year-old with another person who remains at-large at this time.

No description of the at-large person was provided by Pismo Beach Police who responded to the reported shooting around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

This is currently considered an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the broader public added the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Nevertheless, the investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Weimer at 805-773-2208.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.