San Luis Obispo County

Detectives and SWAT Team serve felony search warrant at Arroyo Grande home Wednesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – Detectives and SWAT Team members served a felony search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Spruce Street in Arroyo Grande Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, there is currently no threat to the surrounding area, all involved units have cleared the scene, and the action is part of an ongoing felony investigation.

No additional information was provided in the press release Wednesday and when more information is shared with the public, it will be added to this article.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

