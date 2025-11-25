Elijah Alexander King of San Luis Obispo charged for online threats to bomb local synagogues

LOS ANGELES (KEYT) – Elijah Alexander King of San Luis Obispo was arraigned today on charges connected to X/Twitter posts threatening to bomb every synagogue in a 20-mile radius.

King has been charged with one count of threats and false information regarding fire and explosives, one count of threats by interstate communication, and one count of false information and hoaxes stated a press release from the Department of Justice.

According to the Department of Justice, King pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date has been set for Jan. 13, 2026 , and he has remained in federal custody since Nov. 6, but was ordered released on bond during the criminal proceedings.

The five-page federal indictment against King stated that on Aug. 28, an X/Twitter account under the name "Billy Badass" tweeted the user's plan to, "blow up every synagogue in a 20-mile radius".

The social media account was linked to an email and phone number King is known to use and the account posted shortly after the bomb threat, "This is a real threat send the police and report me for terrorism" detailed the Department of Justice.

About ten minutes later, King used his cellphone's internet browser to repeatedly search for synagogues near his location shared the Department of Justice.

Law enforcement contacted King about the threat and he was sent to a hospital for psychiatric monitoring explained the Department of Justice.

"I got arrested and put on a 3 day psych hold for my posts against the jews", the account linked to King posted during the hold and the account reposted another user's post which stated, "[w]e don't need gun control. We need jew control." noted the indictment.

The X/Twitter account tied to King contained anti-semitic posts, including praise for Adolf Hitler, and contained images of weapons added the Department of Justice.

In September and October of this year, King sent multiple racist emails and voicemails to the police detective who placed him on a psychiatric hold on Aug. 28 detailed the Department of Justice.

If convicted, King faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison for the threats and false information regarding fire and explosives and up to five years in federal detention for charges of threats by interstate communication and false information and hoaxes explained the Department of Justice.