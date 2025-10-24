San Luis Obispo Police arrest Elijah King for hate crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police arrested Elijah King, 36 of San Luis Obispo, on Friday for a hate crime spanning from August 28 this year.

King used the social media platform X for terroristic threats and anti-semitic language, goading police and asking other users to report him, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD detectives then investigated and filed formal felony charges of a false bomb threat and hate crime enhancement against King on Oct. 22.

SLOPD officers then found King in a parking lot at the 3900 block of S. Higueria on Friday, where they arrested him without incident.

This remains an active investigation, and those with additional information are asked to contact the following number.