Gregory Kornman sentenced to eight years for possession and distribution of child pornography

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Gregory Allen Kornman was sentenced to eight years in state prison for the possession and distribution of thousands of videos and images of child sexual abuse material.

Kornman pled guilty to all 22 charged counts related to child sexual abuse material on Sep. 9 of this year and was ultimately sentenced for two felony counts of possession of child pornography with special enhancements, 19 counts of transmission of child pornography, and one misdemeanor count of committing a lewd act in public detailed a press release Tuesday from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

While Kornman was facing a maximum sentence of 18 years and four months due to statutory sentencing enhancements for cases involving more than 600 images as well as for child sexual abuse material that depicts sexual sadism or masochism, Jude Marino declined the District Attorney's request to impose the additional three-year enhancement while sentencing him shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Kornman was granted leniency during his sentencing after accepting responsibility during his guilty plea explained San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

"This sentence of eight years will be served at 'half time' due to California law. While this will remove him from our community for only four years, it should protect our children from his stated intent for that time, after which he will be released on parole," noted San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "Our office is firmly committed to aggressively prosecuting those who exploit children and to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society."

On March 13, 2025, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputy Molina saw Kornman "engaged in a lewd conduct" in his vehicle on the side of the road in Nipomo noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, an investigation into Kornman resulted in the discovery of more than 3,000 videos and images of child sexual abuse material on his cell phone and Gateway computer.

Further investigation revealed that Kornman transmitted child sexual abuse material to other people at least 159 times through internet-based communications applications explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Kornman was working for the Bonita Unified School District as a substitute teacher for grades ranging from kindergarten to middle school the investigation discovered, but there are currently no known sexual abuse survivors connected to his work as a substitute teacher shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff's Detective Patricia Montalvo testified at a preliminary hearing that the material seized during the investigation included sexual sadism and violence against infants, toddlers, and young children as well as written statements and audio recordings in which Kornman detailed his desires to kidnap, rape, and torture young children stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant's deliberate accumulation of thousands of sadistic images depicting the rape and torture of very young children, coupled with the transmission of these materials to others, perpetuates catastrophic harm to innocent victims and fuels a depraved market that incentivizes the continued sexual abuse of children," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "Every single child who was harmed during the production of this material is revictimized each time it is viewed or distributed."