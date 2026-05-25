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Holidays

Rising prices impact Memorial Day plans

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 7:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) People enjoying Memorial Day getaways said rising costs impacted their plans.

The American Automobile Association predicted the average person would travel at least 50 miles from home over the long holiday weekend and with the average price of gas in California above $6 a gallon some people left their cars at home.

"We decided to switch from driving to taking the train ,the gas prices are so high, that we decided to take public transportation.," said Marco Garcia of Oxnard.

With his savings Garcia ,who lives in Oxnard, is staying an extra night at a Santa Barbara hotel.

RVers save on hotels by staying at campgrounds such as Carpinteria State Beach.

Former Arroyo Grande residents drove all the way from Idaho.

They said they budgeted to celebrate a family members graduation with a trip.

Some people with the day off enjoyed hobbies close to home.

Paraglider Amadeo Fleischmann of Ojai drove to his favorite spot overlooking the ocean.

Fleischmann drives and electric car and uses electric equipment at work to save.

Some of the most meaningful things to do on Memorial Day remain free including attending ceremonies and spending time with family and friends.

If fuel prices continue to soar people are likely to factor in costs on the Fourth of July weekend, too.

The holiday falls on Saturday this year.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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