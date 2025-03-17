Former substitute teacher Gregory Allen Kornman of Nipomo arrested for possession of child pornography

NIPOMO, Calif. – On Thursday, former substitute teacher 54-year-old Gregory Allen Kornman of Nipomo was arrested for possession of child pornography.

On the night of March 13, deputies on routine patrol made contact with the driver of a vehicle parked on the side of the road near Los Berros Road and Highway 101 stated a press release Monday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, a further investigation revealed that the driver had child pornography on his phone.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District verified that the 54-year-old is a former substitute teacher last employed on Jan. 27, 2025, and is no longer affiliated with the district.

"We are reviewing the procedures that we have in place for background checks and screening of all employees, including substitute teachers, to ensure they are as effective as possible," stated the Santa Maria-Bonita School District in a press statement Monday. "Santa Maria-Bonita schools are here for our students and families. Anyone in our school community with questions or in need of support is encouraged to reach out to school administration."

Kornman is currently being held without bail on a charge of possession of child pornography shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Since the 54-year-old's arrest, additional search warrants have been served and the case is still under investigation detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.