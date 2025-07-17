Sheriff’s identify four juveniles in connection with July 4 Templeton Feed and Grain fire Thursday

TEMPLETON, Calif. – On Thursday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shared that four juveniles from northern San Luis Obispo County have been connected to the July 4 fire at the Templeton Feed and Grain building.

Templeton Feed and Grain Fire on July 4, 2025. Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Detectives identified the juveniles and determined that one of them was allegedly responsible for starting the fire stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the identities and evidence collected has been shared with the Templeton Fire Department which is leading the investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office also wanted to thank the public for their help and cooperation with the investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office shared that no charges have been recommended to their office at this time in connection with the investigation.

Your News Channel has reached out to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services for more information and its response will be included once it is received.