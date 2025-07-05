Templeton Feed & Grain catches fire and is fought all night by firefighters

TEMPLETON, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a commercial fire at Templeton Feed & Grain Friday night in Templeton.

The South Main Street business caught fire just after 11:00 pm.

Crews from CAL FIRE SLO, San Luis Obispo County Fire, Atascadero Fire, Paso Robles Fire, San Miguel Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire fought the fire through the night and into the next day.

