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Local Forecast

Tracking clouds Thursday morning, cooling weekend

KEYT
By
today at 4:10 am
Published 4:19 am

Happy Thursday! Marine clouds fill the skies this morning due to the sundowner wind pattern dying off. A quick clearing trend is likely for most areas. Maximum temperatures do fall a few degrees from Wednesday. However, many areas will still be above average. Hydrate and stay cool!

More clouds hover over beaches Friday and into the weekend. Moderate to quick clearing patterns are expected. A large cooling trend occurs and many areas fall back to average. Marine waters will be dangerous this weekend. Coastal flooding is possible due to a large set of swells. Surf is elevated and south facing coastlines, like Santa Barbara, will be at risk. Avoid getting into the waters and be aware of high and low tide times.

We begin Monday with overcast skies and slower clearing. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s by the coastline and 80s inland. Similar clearing patterns to the week prior & minimal weather pattern shifts through the extended.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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