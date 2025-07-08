Theodore Gabrielli facing six additional molestation charges connected to fourth survivor

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, an amended complaint was filed against Theodore Gabrielli -a Catholic Priest charged in June with the molestation of three minors at his parent's Los Osos home over 30 years ago- adding six charges allegedly committed against a fourth survivor.

Garbielli was already facing 26 counts of sexual assault of minors in the original complaint and pled not guilty to all 32 charged counts in court Tuesday shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the six new counts were allegedly committed against a minor under the age of 14 over several years.

Gabrielli was employed as a Catholic priest at churches, schools, and ministries in San Jose, Los Gatos, and Los Angeles before his arrest on June 12 of this year.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or you can report information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-549-7867.

Gabrielli is next scheduled to appear in court for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on July 31 of this year with Judge Michael Frye presiding.