Catholic Priest Theodore Gabrielli arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of three minors

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Theodore Edward Gabrielli of San Diego -a Catholic priest who worked at churches, schools, and ministries in San Jose, Los Gatos, and Los Angeles- was arrested on June 12 in connection with the aggravated sexual assault of three minors that occurred over 30 years ago.

On Aug. 28, 2024, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office received a report of child abuse from over 30 years ago and detectives with the Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

Detectives identified that three male sexual survivors from the same family who were living in Mexico when their family befriended a Catholic priest shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The priest became close with the family and took the three boys to places across California including his parent's home in Los Osos explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the priest sexually assaulted all three underage boys at his parent's Los Osos home and continued to abuse the boys for around eight years.

One of the survivors of the abuse decided to come forward to report the abuse and the priest has been identified as 61-year-old Theodore Gabrielli of San Diego noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

On June 12, detectives arrested Gabrielli in Los Osos and he is now facing charged of aggravated sexual assault of a minor stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Gabrielli is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or you can report information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-549-7867 or submitting an online tip here.