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Local Forecast

Peak heating Wednesday, tracking winds & waves

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today at 10:34 am
Published 4:59 am

Happy Wednesday! We begin the morning with a few marine clouds but a rapid clearing trend. Winds remain breezy through 7am for the Gaviota corridor and a WInd Advisory hold through that time as well. Mostly sunny conditions warm the area above average. Many places reach 80s, 90s and triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the interior of Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo Valleys. This begins at 10am and lasts through 7pm, so hydrate & take breaks when working outside! A Beach Hazard Statement is still in effect for the Ventura County coastline through Thursday evening. Be careful when headed into the waters.

We cool slightly Thursday, however many areas remain above average. Some inland valleys will be close to Heat Advisory levels. This is the first day of Graduation for many, so if having parties outdoors, give out extra waters and have areas of shade available. Highs rise once again, into the 70s, 80s and 90s. High surf remains through Ventura into the evening.

Summer-like weather lasts through the weekend. High UV index will give the chance for sunburns, so sunscreen is vital! Expect minimal day to day chances other than cloud coverage in the morning. We stay warm into next week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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