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Morning News Guest Segments

Santa Barbara Humane Drops By The Morning News With Adoptable Pup Snickers

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today at 11:04 am
Published 11:07 am

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. (KEYT) – The only thing sweeter than a Snickers bar might be Snickers the puppy, a 2‑month‑old mixed breed looking for his forever home at Santa Barbara Humane.

Snickers arrived from an overcrowded shelter and, despite a big adoption push last Saturday that placed 64 animals including all of his littermates, he was the one left behind. Staff say he’d make a great addition to any family, with a playful personality and a softer side that loves cuddling up for some TLC.

If you head to Santa Barbara Humane’s Goleta campus to meet him, you’ll also notice some major changes underway. The organization is in Phase 1 of a two-part project to modernize the entire facility, starting with a new intake building and behavior center.

Phase 2 is set to begin next spring, replacing the remaining outdated structures. When complete in 2029, the campus will feature expanded adoption centers, a veterinary clinic four times the current size, additional dog training space, and a community-focused design all built with animal welfare in mind and aiming for LEED certification.

To learn more or get updates, follow Santa Barbara Humane on Instagram or visit their website.

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Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
dog adoption
goleta
pet adoption
santa barbara humane

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Joey Vergilis

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