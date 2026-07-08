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Local Forecast

Warm Wednesday, tracking a weekend cooldown

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:11 am
Published 4:20 am

Happy Wednesday! We start the morning with clear skies for many areas as sundowner winds remain in the forecast. With minimal marine layer, we will warm quickly! Inland areas are underneath a Heat Advisory through Friday with temperatures reaching a scorching 105 degrees. Beaches remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Head out but make sure to stay hydrated! A Wind Advisory goes into effect later this evening for the Gaviota Corridor as sundowner winds crank gusts near 45mph.

Another toasty day is on board Thursday. Minimal marine layer influence and dismal onshore flow will keep the heatwave going. Many areas ebb and flow between a few degrees of yesterday. Another Wind Advisory is likely overnight as the wind pattern remains in place.

We begin to see high pressure shift towards the four corners region Friday into the weekend. This will mean a dramatic weather pattern shift. Many areas will hold with marine clouds throughout the weekend. Another interesting thing to watch will be monsoonal moisture. As high pressure exits, a wave of moisture from the Mexico coastline will appear. This may bring in showers and thunderstorms to the La and San Diego areas. Some showers could appear in our forecast, more information to come.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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