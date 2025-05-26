Madera man arrested Monday in connection with Sunday’s armed robbery in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 22-year-old Madera man was arrested Monday morning in connection with an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the AMPM on Niblick Road.

On Sunday, May 25, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the parking lot of the AMPM at 195 Niblick Road stated a press release Monday from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old who had been followed to the convenience store and ambushed as he was preparing to leave in his car detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

The 19-year-old was assaulted and robbed while he was sitting in his vehicle by a man with a handgun explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

During the struggle between the two men, the handgun went off inside of the vehicle, but did not hit anyone and the man with the handgun fled the scene in white pickup truck before the arrival of officers shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, detectives quickly determined that this was a targeted attack and tracked the white pickup truck to a registration out of Madera.

Detectives and Madera County Sheriff's SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 20700 block of Brightwood Road in Madera in the early morning hours pf Monday, May 26 where a 22-year-old Madera man was arrested detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

The 22-year-old was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was booked on assault with a firearm, robbery, and attempted car jacking and his bail was set at $500,000 stated the Paso Robles Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-549-7867.