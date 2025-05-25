Paso Robles Police investigating armed robbery at 100 block of Niblick Road

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police Department officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

An unknown male suspect flashed a firearm at a 19-year-old victim before the suspect left, and the victim went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the PRPD.

The robbery happened at the 100 block of Niblick Road and this incident remains an active investigation, according to the PRPD.

Those with information are asked to contact the PRPD.