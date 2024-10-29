Cameron Clapp of Cambria sentenced for role in January 6, 2021 attack at U.S. Capitol Building

WASHINGTON D.C.– On Tuesday, Cameron Clapp of Cambria was sentenced to 12 months of probation for his actions at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

According to U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Clapp was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building as well as ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the involved courts.

Clapp was only sentenced for counts three and four of his initial criminal complaint and the court granted a motion to dismiss for two other original charges, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds detailed court sentencing documents.