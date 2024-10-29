Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Cameron Clapp of Cambria sentenced for role in January 6, 2021 attack at U.S. Capitol Building

Image courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
By
New
today at 4:39 pm
Published 5:18 pm

WASHINGTON D.C.– On Tuesday, Cameron Clapp of Cambria was sentenced to 12 months of probation for his actions at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

According to U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Clapp was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building as well as ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the involved courts.

Clapp was only sentenced for counts three and four of his initial criminal complaint and the court granted a motion to dismiss for two other original charges, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds detailed court sentencing documents.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Cameron Clapp
January 6
KEYT
san luis obispo county
sentencing hearing
U.S. Capitol

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content