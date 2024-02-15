Cameron Clapp of Cambria charged with four criminal counts for his actions on January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A criminal complaint was filed against Cambria man Cameron Clapp on Jan. 31, 2024, in connection with his actions on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol building.

Clapp is charged with the following violations of federal law:

18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(1)-Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(2)-Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(D)-Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(G)-Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

According to a Special Agent assigned to the Los Angeles Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), phone records obtained from a search warrant served to AT&T indicate a cell phone associated with Clapp was used multiple times on Jan. 6, 2021 consistent with the geographic location of the interior of the U.S. Capitol building.

The U.S. Capitol building is secured at all times by the U.S. Capitol Police and restrictions around the grounds include permanent and temporary barriers as well as manned posts that only allow authorized people with appropriate identification to access the area explain the FBI.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the exterior plaza of the U.S. Capitol was also closed to members of the public state the FBI in the criminal complaint.

The FBI detailed that the law enforcement organization received tips that Clapp was documented entering restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol building on that date including various forms of media including the image below.

Clapp maintains a publicly accessible Facebook account where he posted a graduation photo of himself wearing the same vest that also depicts his prosthetic arm state the FBI.

The FBI reviewed open sourvce video showing Clapp walking past the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 where he stated his name as "Cameron". An image from that video is featured below.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a joint session of Congress convened at the U.S. Capitol building to certify the vote count of the Electoral College for the 2020 Presidential Election.

That joint session of Congress began around 1 p.m. (EST) and around 1:30 p.m. (EST), both chambers of Congress adjourned to separate chambers to resolve an objection with then-Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the joint session and the subsequent Senate chamber session.

The FBI detail that around 2:20 p.m. (EST), members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence began to evacuate the chambers under instructions from U.S. Capitol Police.

Clapp was identified on U.S. Capitol Police surveillance footage near the Senate Wing Door around 3:34 p.m. (EST) breaching the U.S. Capitol building through the doorway explain the FBI.

According to the FBI, Clapp took photos and/or video near the Senate Wing's Northwest Door after breaching the restricted area.

Around 3:38 p.m. (EST) Clapp exited the U.S. Capitol through the Northwest Door state the FBI.

The criminal complaint details that Clapp was interviewed on open-source video outside the Senate Wing Door of the U.S. Capitol where he stated, "I made it in but there's [pause] nobody's in, like everyone's leaving so [pause] I did my part. I'm...satisfied".

Records obtained through a subpoena served on Marriott International, Inc., Clapp stated at the AC Hotel Marriott Washington D.C. Convention Center from Jan. 5,2021 to Jan. 7,2021 detail the FBI.

The FBI further details that a subpoena was served on United Airlines, Inc., which show Clapp traveled from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Dec. 30, 2020 and traveled from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Jan. 10, 2021.

Clapp is ordered to report for his initial appearance on Feb. 27 of this year to United States District Court for the District of Columbia at 1 p.m. state court records.