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101 South and Price street on ramp closed Tuesday morning, unknown when it will reopen

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Published 5:54 am

San Luis Obispo, Calif. -

California High Patrol announced that the U.S. 101 South and Price street on ramp are currently closed.

It's been closed since 10 p.m. Monday night. A semi-truck hit a construction zone and then hit a construction car. Hazmat is currently mopping the scene and cleaning the scene. an investigation is ongoing and according to CHP no injuries have been reported. It's unknown when the roads will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted off highway 1.

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101 South
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san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Semi-Truck
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Andie Lopez Bornet

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