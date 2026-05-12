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Gauchos shut down by former Westmont ace Bryan Peck

UCSB BASEBALL STINKER.00_01_16_10.Still001
Cole Howarth celebrates a 7th inning home run
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Published 12:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Bryan Peck had a dominant return to the Santa Barbara area.

The former Westmont College standout pitcher who is now a graduate student at Cal Baptist, fired six innings of one-hit shutout ball as the Lancers snapped the Gauchos 7-game win streak 8-3. He improved to 7-1 on the season.

UCSB managed just 3 hits for the game and scored all 3 of their runs in the bottom of the eighth inning well after the game was decided.

Conner Ross homered twice and drove in 4 runs for the Lancers who improved to 40-13 on the season.

The Gauchos (34-16) used seven pitchers in this nonleague game with five of them allowing runs. San Marcos High School alum Chase Hoover pitched well in relief for UCSB with 2 2/3 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts.

UCSB will play for a Big West regular season title with three home games against UC Riverside starting on Thursday 4:35 p.m.

The Gauchos are tied for first place in league with Cal Poly who finish with 3 home games against Long Beach State.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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