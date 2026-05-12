Skip to Content
Top Stories

Bishop Diego sweeps Athlete of the Week awards in final SBART luncheon of school year

LAST ROUND TABLE OF THE YEAR.00_00_03_12.Still002
John Michael Flint totaled 50 kills in 2 playoff wins last week
By
Published 12:18 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The final Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon of the school year honored two Bishop Diego High School student-athletes.

Senior John Michael Flint is the Boys Athlete of the Week and junior Tierney Clark is the Girls Athlete of the Week.

John Michael Flint led the Cardinals volleyball team into the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship match with a 20 kills in a four-set semifinal win over El Dorado. Earlier in the week he had a match-high 30 kills in a quarterfinal comeback victory at Brea Olinda.

The Cardinals will host St. Anthony for the D5 championship on Friday at 6 p.m.

Tierney Clark is a double CIF champion in swimming. She won the CIF-SS Individual Division 4 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle with times of 53.05 and 1:56.81 respectively.

Also at the luncheon the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for UCSB is women's soccer player Sofie Rodriguez who carries a 3.4 GPA.

This was the final luncheon as president for Bryan Cornet who finished his two-year term.

Gabe Grandcolas is the incoming president.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table finished its's 57th year of hosting luncheons at Harry's.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.